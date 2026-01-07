Threshing on roads turns deadly for motorists

January 7, 2026

Warnings issued, but weak law enforcement leaves commuters exposed to repeated risks

Mysore/Mysuru: Across several parts of Mysuru district, farmers have taken to threshing crops such as ragi, paddy and horse gram directly on asphalted roads, a practice that has raised serious safety concerns among motorists.

Traditionally, crop threshing (okkane) was carried out in designated fields where land was levelled, manure spread and threshing yards (kana) prepared.

Villagers would gather and thresh the harvest collectively, often accompanied by folk songs. Such scenes are now rare, with many farmers opting for the convenience of roadside threshing.

Threshing involves separating grain from the husk and straw after harvesting and before winnowing. In recent times, farmers have been bringing their produce early in the morning and spreading it across busy roads, continuing the process until evening.

They argue that heat from the sun and the warmth of the asphalt speed up threshing, while passing vehicles aid the process. However, the practice has come at a high cost. Motorists report frequent accidents as two-wheelers skid on scattered husk and straw.

Roads, including Devalapura Road, Suttur Road, Srirangapatna and Naganahalli Road, T. Narasipura Road, Bannur Road, M.C. Hundi, Meghalapura Road, Hadinaru village, Mellahalli, Varakodu, Thanthigulli, Badagalahundi and surrounding areas, are used by farmers for this purpose.

Accidents and injuries

Several riders have suffered injuries and, in some cases, fatalities have been reported. There have also been incidents of petrol and diesel leakage leading to fires, with two-wheelers and cars gutted. Straw getting entangled in vehicle wheels has further heightened the risk of mishaps.

In some areas, farmers use machines to thresh crops by the roadside and then spread the husk and straw across the road, causing traffic disruptions, poor visibility and excessive dust.

Large heaps of dried straw often get caught in vehicle wheels, creating dangerous situations for commuters.

Although the Government has constructed threshing yards in certain villages with grants, access remains limited. Many farmers continue to prefer roadside threshing as it is seen as easier and faster.

Weak law enforcement

While officials from the Agriculture Department and the Police have issued awareness notices and warned of legal action, enforcement has remained weak.

Motorists allege that officials act only after complaints are lodged and that such interventions are short-lived.

“If roadside threshing continues, officials in charge of these areas must be held accountable,” said aggrieved commuters.

With ragi harvests already being spread across roads in many places, motorists fear a spike in accidents in the coming weeks.

“Vehicles get entangled in straw, riders fall and suffer fractures. Authorities must act immediately, provide alternative threshing facilities and keep roads clear for safe traffic,” said Pradeep, a local biker.