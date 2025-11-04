Notebook manufacturing unit gutted near Udbur

November 4, 2025

Loss estimated at Rs. 15 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: A notebook manufacturing unit has been gutted in an accidental fire near Udbur, Jayapura Hobli in the taluk on Saturday.

On Saturday night, a fire broke out at M.M. Paper Industries belonging to M. Shanthilal and soon flames engulfed the industry destroying manufacturing equipment, raw materials, finished products and other things including a major portion of the manufacturing unit.

Jayapura Police, who rushed to the spot, informed Saraswathipuram, Bannimantap and Hebbal Fire Stations in Mysuru immediately, following which Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with fire extinguishing vehicles reached the spot and managed to douse the fire in the night-long operation, thus preventing the fire from spreading further.

Meanwhile, Shanthilal, in a written statement to the Police has said that raw material, finished products (notebooks), equipment and the building worth about Rs. 15 crore had been destroyed in the fire.

Jayapura Police, who conducted mahazar, have registered a case and are investigating.

Mysuru District Fire Officer Gururaj, Regional Officer Chandan and over 50 Fire and Emergency Services staff including Rajesh and Nagaraje Urs took part in the fire extinguishing operation.