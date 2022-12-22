Noted Gamaki, ‘Padma Shri’ H.R. Keshava Murthy no more

December 22, 2022

Shivamogga: H.R. Keshava Murthy, a senior gamaka exponent, who was honoured with Padma Shri earlier this year, passed away at his residence in Hosahalli in Shivamogga taluk yesterday. He was 89.

He died due to age-related health problems. He is survived by his wife Rajeshwari and daughter Usha, besides hundreds of students.

Gamaka exponent H.R. Keshava Murthy being conferred with ‘Padma Shri’ award by the then President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Mar. 28, 2022.

Keshava Murthy was born in a family of gamaka artists. He had his initial training from his father Ramaswamy Shastry. Under the guidance of Venkateshaiah, he continued his studies. Over the decades he had presented hundreds of programmes and trained many students. Through his performances, he publicised noted Kannada epics. Hosahalli, his native place, is known for many music talents.

He was honoured with many awards inlcuding Shantala Natya Shri award by the State Government and different cultural organisations. The President of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in March this year.

: The pair of H.R. Keshava Murthy (left) and Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy, former Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bengaluru, was well-known for gamaka vaachana at various places including Mysuru and on TV channels. Mathoorji passed away on Oct. 6, 2011, aged 82.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Lok Sabha MP B.Y. Raghavendra, Minister for Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also in-charge of Shivamogga and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have mourned his death.

Last rites were held at Hosahalli today.