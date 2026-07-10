Novelist C.N. Muktha passes away

July 10, 2026

Mysuru: C.N. Muktha (75), noted novelist and a resident of Lakshmipuram, passed away in the wee hours of today in city.

A spinster, she had served as a Government High School English teacher and retired as a Head Mistress after serving for over 25 years.

She leaves behind one brother, one sister & a host of relatives & friends. Some of her well known novels include Sukhada Sopaana, Kshamaya Dharitri, Dada Serida Nouke, Jeevanachakra, Amruthamayi and Vimukti.

Some of her novels have been published in weekly papers and her novel Vimukti was made as a film Doni Sagali directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and novel Megha Mandara was made into a film Miss California, which was directed by Kodlu Ramakrishna.

She was also a recipient of many awards including Rajyotsava Award and Attimabbe Award.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon.