‘Novels vital for understanding society’

July 6, 2026

Speaking at another session titled ‘The Modern Dimensions of Complexity in Contemporary Kannada Novels,’ critic and Maharani Cluster University faculty member Dr. M.S. Ashadevi said several noteworthy Kannada novels have been published over the past decade. She observed that literature today cannot be viewed in isolation, as it increasingly intersects with humanistic studies.

“Novels play a crucial role in understanding society. They closely capture the changes, conflicts and crises experienced by communities. Western scholars have described the novel as the modern epic and today it has largely taken the place of the ‘Mahakavya,’ she said, adding that the popularity of novels is witnessing a revival.

Writer Dr. Gajanana Sharma highlighted the importance of historical novels, saying Mysuru should never forget Kempananjammanni of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family. He also described Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar as a visionary ruler whose contributions remain unmatched.

Novelist Satish Chapparike described his novel ‘Ghandruk’ as a reflection on life’s journey and an exploration of human existence. He said, “Ghandruk is essentially an attempt to discover life while searching for a deeper vision of existence.” He said, some readers felt the novel was ahead of its time. “Many told me that ‘Ghandruk’ should have been published 10 to 20 years later,” he said, suggesting that its themes and ideas were perhaps too far ahead of contemporary readers.

Poet Dr. H.L. Pushpa said, novels offer immense scope for exploration but demand patience, commitment and sustained effort from writers. “Poetry and prose are comparatively easier forms of expression. The novel, however, has a much wider canvas and requires greater dedication,” she said.