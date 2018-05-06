Now, candidates wooing voters with poultry

Mandya: With the Election Commission tightening screens on distribution of money and liquor by candidates in the run-up to the polls, candidates have taken to different means to lure voters.

In one such instance, electoral officers acting on a complaint by JD(S) party workers that Congress leaders were distributing poultry among voters in Nagamangala Constituency, seized a vehicle that was transporting live chickens that were allegedly meant for distribution among voters of the Constituency.

Soon as Sectoral Officer Suresh seized the poultry carrying vehicle, Congress and JD(S) workers entered into a verbal duel, accusing each other of resorting to malpractices to win the polls.

It may be mentioned here that Congress workers had lodged a complaint against JD(S) workers on Tuesday, accusing them of distributing poultry among the voters ahead of the polls.