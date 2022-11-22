Nruthya Bhushana enthrals audience
Photo News

Nruthya Bhushana enthrals audience

November 22, 2022

The 15th ‘Nruthya Bhushana’ National Classical Dance Festival, organised by Bhushans’ Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation, was inaugurated by R.G. Singh of Ramsons Kala Pratishtana along with Dr. Ranjani Ganesan, Roja Kannan, Malika Panicker, Dr. Anjana Bhushan, Badari Divya Bhushan, Padma Balaji and Ramya Bali. Roja Kannan presented ‘Thyaga Rahasyam’ and Badari Divya Bhushan and artistes of Bhushans’ Academy presented ‘Ramanuja Dhanurdasa Vybhavam’ to a full-house on the occasion. The ballet was visually spectacular with great  lighting, music and dance by Bhushans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching