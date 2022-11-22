Nruthya Bhushana enthrals audience

The 15th ‘Nruthya Bhushana’ National Classical Dance Festival, organised by Bhushans’ Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation, was inaugurated by R.G. Singh of Ramsons Kala Pratishtana along with Dr. Ranjani Ganesan, Roja Kannan, Malika Panicker, Dr. Anjana Bhushan, Badari Divya Bhushan, Padma Balaji and Ramya Bali. Roja Kannan presented ‘Thyaga Rahasyam’ and Badari Divya Bhushan and artistes of Bhushans’ Academy presented ‘Ramanuja Dhanurdasa Vybhavam’ to a full-house on the occasion. The ballet was visually spectacular with great lighting, music and dance by Bhushans.
