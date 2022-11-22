‘Nagara Sankeerthana’, vocal concert mark last Kartika Monday
Photo News

‘Nagara Sankeerthana’, vocal concert mark last Kartika Monday

November 22, 2022

As part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and last Kartika Monday, ‘Deepadhwani’ cultural programme was organised by Navabharat Nirman Seva Trust at Railway Layout Grounds in city yesterday. Marking the occasion, students of Raghuleela School of Music, led by Vidu. Sunita Chandrakumar, took out a ‘Nagara Sankeerthana’ (procession) at Vijayanagar Railway Layout’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Cross under torchlight.

Picture above shows singer M.D. Pallavi giving a vocal concert. She was accompanied by Vinay on vocal, Madhusudan on tabla, Satyamurthy on dolak, Vaadi on rythmpad, Shabbir Ahmed on keyboard. Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by orator Prof. Krishnegowda in the presence of former MLC D. Madegowda, journalist C.K. Mahendra, yoga teacher Srihari, Corporators Pailwan Srinivas and Lakshmi Shivanna, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, JD(S) leader Arakere Shivashankar and others.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching