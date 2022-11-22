‘Nagara Sankeerthana’, vocal concert mark last Kartika Monday

November 22, 2022

As part of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and last Kartika Monday, ‘Deepadhwani’ cultural programme was organised by Navabharat Nirman Seva Trust at Railway Layout Grounds in city yesterday. Marking the occasion, students of Raghuleela School of Music, led by Vidu. Sunita Chandrakumar, took out a ‘Nagara Sankeerthana’ (procession) at Vijayanagar Railway Layout’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Cross under torchlight.

Picture above shows singer M.D. Pallavi giving a vocal concert. She was accompanied by Vinay on vocal, Madhusudan on tabla, Satyamurthy on dolak, Vaadi on rythmpad, Shabbir Ahmed on keyboard. Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by orator Prof. Krishnegowda in the presence of former MLC D. Madegowda, journalist C.K. Mahendra, yoga teacher Srihari, Corporators Pailwan Srinivas and Lakshmi Shivanna, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, JD(S) leader Arakere Shivashankar and others.