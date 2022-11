November 22, 2022

City veteran Table Tennis (TT) player Rajen Kothari won the Mandakini Deshpande Memorial Veteran State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in the Men 65+ category at The Malleshwarm Association in Bengaluru on Nov. 12.

Rahen Kothari defeated K.R. Chandan of Bengaluru (3-2) in a very keenly contested final. In the semi-final, he defeated Ashok Kumar, also from Bengaluru (3-2).