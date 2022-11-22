Master swimmers shine at State-level Championship
Master swimmers shine at State-level Championship

November 22, 2022

The following master swimmers of Mysuru have excelled at the 23rd State Masters Swimming Championship-2022, organised by Karnataka Swimming Association, at Vijayanagar Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru on Oct. 29 and 30:

V. Jagadeesha, swimming coach of Cosmopolitan Club, Mysuru, has secured 1 gold medal (100 mts butterfly), four silver medals (400 mts freestyle, 200 mts individual medley, 4×50 mts freestyle relay and 4×50 medley relay) and 1 bronze medal (100 mts freestyle event).

S. Achutha, Chartered Accountant and Member of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club), has bagged 3 silver medals (50mts backstroke, 4×50 mts freestyle relay and 4×50 mts medley relay) and 2 bronze medals (50 mts and 100 mts butterfly).

