‘Nruthya Bhushana’ title conferred

In recognition of her impeccable service to the art fraternity, legendary Bharatanatyam artiste Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy was bestowed with the title ‘Nruthya Bhushana’ at the recently held National Dance Festival organised by Bhushans Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation. The title was given to her by internationally renowned Bharatanatyam artiste, Acharya and one of her senior most disciples Badari Divya Bhushan and artiste Dr. Anjana Bhushan. Abhyuday Dhyan Bhushan and Abhignan Vedant Bhushan are also seen in the picture. Dr. Vasundhara presented her solo dance presentation titled ‘Amma – The Untold Tale’ on the occasion.
