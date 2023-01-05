Bhushan Brothers steal the show!

January 5, 2023

Mysuru: Abhyuday Dhyan Bhushan and Abhignan Vedant Bhushan, aged 12 and 7 years, sons and disciples of renowned Bharatnatyam artiste couple Badari Divya Bhushan and Dr. Anjana Bhushan, captivated the audience as they performed for Hanuma Jayanthotsava at Sri Kote Aanjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, Mysuru.

The young kids executed quite difficult asanas and poses with ease, grace and panache. The audience were spell-bound by their performance.

Both the brothers are learning Bharatanatyam voluntarily from a very tender age and are studying in Class 7 and Class 1 at Excel Public School.