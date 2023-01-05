Flute Concert at Ganabharathi
News

Flute Concert at Ganabharathi

January 5, 2023

Mysuru: Ganabharathi, Mysuru, has organised a Flute Concert by Vid. L.V. Mukund at Veene Seshanna Bhavan on Achidhunchagiri Road in Kuvempunagar tomorrow (Jan. 6) at 6 pm.

He will be accompanied by Vidu. Pruthvi Baskar on violin, Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. M.R. Manjunath on ghata.

Vid. Mukund comes from the well-known family of maestros and a household name in classical music – ‘Belakavadi Family.’ He started his early training under his mother Vidu. Radha Vijayaraghavan. He started his training in flute under Guru Vid. Parpancham Balachandran. He continued his vocal training under his grandfather Vid. Belakavadi Ramaswamy Iyengar. Influenced by Vid. Dr. N.  Ramani’s style, Vid. Mukund explored the new genre in flute. The influence of Dr. Ramani’s style can be seen in Vid. Mukund’s recital even today. Vid. Mukund is the Astana Vidhvan of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. He has been recognised and awarded by various institutions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching