Flute Concert at Ganabharathi

January 5, 2023

Mysuru: Ganabharathi, Mysuru, has organised a Flute Concert by Vid. L.V. Mukund at Veene Seshanna Bhavan on Achidhunchagiri Road in Kuvempunagar tomorrow (Jan. 6) at 6 pm.

He will be accompanied by Vidu. Pruthvi Baskar on violin, Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. M.R. Manjunath on ghata.

Vid. Mukund comes from the well-known family of maestros and a household name in classical music – ‘Belakavadi Family.’ He started his early training under his mother Vidu. Radha Vijayaraghavan. He started his training in flute under Guru Vid. Parpancham Balachandran. He continued his vocal training under his grandfather Vid. Belakavadi Ramaswamy Iyengar. Influenced by Vid. Dr. N. Ramani’s style, Vid. Mukund explored the new genre in flute. The influence of Dr. Ramani’s style can be seen in Vid. Mukund’s recital even today. Vid. Mukund is the Astana Vidhvan of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. He has been recognised and awarded by various institutions.