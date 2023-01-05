Annual Odissi Dance Utsav held for first time in city

January 5, 2023

Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust, Mysuru, in association with Sindhu Kiran, an accomplished Odissi dancer and Founder of Rudra Nritya Yogashala, Mysuru, created history by conducting the first National Odissi Dance Utsav to be held annually at Mysuru.

Eminent Odissi dancers from across India participated in front of audiences in the completely packed RamaGovind Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar here.

The function started with lighting of deepam by guests Ghanashyam Pradhan, Managing Trustee, Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust, Mysuru, Badari Divya Bhushan, Internationally Acclaimed artiste and Founder of Bhusans Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation, Mysuru, Sridhar Raja Urs, President, Srikrishna Gana Sabha, Kripa Phadke, eminent Bharatnatyam Guru, Dancer and Director of Nrityagiri Performing Arts & Research Centre, Mysuru.

Prominent among the participant dancers were Sindhu Kiran, accomplished Odissi Dancer and Founder of Rudra Nritya Yogashala, Mysuru, Sharmila Mukharjee, Guru and Founder of Sanjali Centre for Odissi, Sarita Mishra, Founder of Adyasha School of Odissi Dance, Bengaluru, Sudarshan Sahoo, Odissi Dance Guru, Delhi, Chaitra Gouda, Bengaluru, Sohini Bose Bannergee, Bengaluru, Jyothi Samanthchari Ghoshal, Bidar, etc.