Annual Odissi Dance Utsav held for first time in city
News

Annual Odissi Dance Utsav held for first time in city

January 5, 2023

Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust, Mysuru, in association with Sindhu Kiran, an accomplished Odissi dancer and Founder of Rudra Nritya Yogashala, Mysuru, created history by conducting the first National Odissi Dance Utsav to be held annually at Mysuru.

Eminent Odissi dancers from across India participated in front of audiences in the completely packed RamaGovind Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar here.

The function started with lighting of deepam by guests Ghanashyam Pradhan, Managing Trustee, Puri Jagannath Cultural and Welfare Trust, Mysuru, Badari Divya Bhushan, Internationally Acclaimed artiste and Founder of Bhusans Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation, Mysuru, Sridhar Raja Urs, President, Srikrishna Gana Sabha, Kripa Phadke, eminent Bharatnatyam Guru, Dancer and Director of Nrityagiri Performing Arts & Research Centre, Mysuru.

Prominent among the participant dancers were Sindhu Kiran, accomplished Odissi Dancer and Founder of Rudra Nritya Yogashala, Mysuru, Sharmila Mukharjee, Guru and Founder of Sanjali Centre for Odissi, Sarita Mishra, Founder of Adyasha School of Odissi Dance, Bengaluru, Sudarshan Sahoo, Odissi Dance Guru, Delhi, Chaitra Gouda, Bengaluru, Sohini Bose Bannergee, Bengaluru, Jyothi Samanthchari Ghoshal, Bidar, etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching