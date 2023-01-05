A concert that focused on Mysuru composers

January 5, 2023

On the 10th of this month, S. Hiranmayee presented a vocal recital at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha. She was accompanied by Krithik Kaushik on violin, Ramanujam on mridanga, R. Srinidhi on ghata and Poornima on tamboora.

Hiranmayee hails from Mysuru but has later moved to Chennai in pursuit of higher learning in music. This young girl’s seasoned singing brought a surprise to the listeners.

The concert had three notable factors. All the artistes on the stage were from Mysuru; all of them had their training in music from Mysuru Gurus; and the vocalist had mostly chosen Mysuru composers for the evening.

Chowdiah’s ‘Sheshachalavasa’ in kedaragowla was treated well with a neraval at the charana part — ‘Parama Purusha Parandhama’ — which was a pleasant surprise and a rare treat. Varali saw detailed elucidation. ‘Karuna judavamma’ by Sri Shyama Shastri created the mood of the entreaty in the composition.

The alapana of Poorvikalyani was good going up to the crest of the curve and gradually skying down the descent, leading onto the expected ‘Marachitivo nannu Maravaku Raa Raama’ by Mysore Vasudevachar, which also saw a neraval and detailed swaras at the first line of the charana ‘Patita Pavana neeve gatiyani.’ Her demeanour even while free-wheeling through swaras and smiling at the accompanists was pleasing. In Taniyavartanam senior mridangist Ramanujam sportingly offered several opportunities to Srinidhi to go solo and Srinidhi proved his mettle.

Krithik followed the main artiste faithfully throughout. The concert concluded not with the usual ‘Pavamaana sutudu’ but with a rarely heard mangalam by Sri Tyagaraja in suruti.

Hiranmayee has several decades of music ahead. With continued effort and practice, she will surely stamp her name in the field.

—Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan