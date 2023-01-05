Streamline online payment of water bills
January 5, 2023

Sir,

It is good to know that the Mysuru City Corporation has created a website for payment of water bills — mysurucitycorporationvvww.com.

But the site is not accessible 24×7 due to various reasons. If the authorities arrange to enable payment through apps as before, it would be highly welcome to ease the payment of water bills.

Can it be hoped that the authorities take steps as necessary for giving effect to the app supported payment system and also see that the website is accessible 24×7?

—P.S. Kulashekhar

T.K. Layout

19.12.2022

