Number of Coronavirus suspect cases touch six in Kodagu

March 16, 2020

Madikeri: Even as the District administration and the Health Department are taking all measures to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, the number of suspected cases in the district touched six on Sunday.

A person, who complained of fever and throat pain after his return from abroad, was shifted to the isolation ward at Madikeri District Hospital on Sunday.

Also three other persons who returned from abroad and two persons who were in contact with them are put under quarantine separately at the District Hospital, after they were found with early symptoms of the disease, it is learnt. The samples of throat swabs have been sent to the laboratory and the health authorities are waiting for the report.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration has continued its drive of locating persons who returned from abroad recently. The authorities have so far found 77 such persons in the district, including 37 in Madikeri taluk, 19 in Virajpet taluk and 21 in Somwarpet taluk, out of which 74 persons have been put under house isolation as a precautionary measure.

