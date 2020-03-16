1.1 lakh people screened so far, says Minister Sriramulu

March 16, 2020

Kalaburagi: Indians and foreigners coming from countries should refrain from travelling unless it is important and should stay where they are. “All the people, including Indians, should stay put where they are if they can manage to do it. If they are not able to do it and they have to take a mandatory visit for any compelling reason, then it is advisable to undergo mandatory screening at airports and hospitals,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu.

He said that 1.1 lakh people in the State, including 75,000 in Bengaluru alone, have been screened so far for COVID-19 and samples of 731 people who had developed symptoms were examined, of which six were tested positive.

Addressing a press conference here after holding a meeting of key officers, he said, “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has given me a free hand to tackle the situation. Health and Family Welfare Department is working on a war footing. People need not panic.”

The Minister confirmed that three of the four people who had direct contact with India’s first COVID-19 victim (76-year-old man in Kalaburagi) and who were kept in quarantine wards, have tested negative but the victim’s 45-year-old daughter has tested positive and all the four have been kept in isolation ward at ESIC Hospital in Bengaluru.

A total of 67 people who were in direct contact with the victim and took part in his last rites, have been home quarantined for 14 days and the district health department is closely monitoring them, Sriramulu said and added a COVID-19 testing facility would be ready in Kalaburagi within three days.

“We have a shortfall of around 2,000 doctors in public healthcare facilities and all the posts will be filled up shortly,” he said.

He said that border districts like Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar were on high alert with Kerala reporting three confirmed cases. This has led to stepping up of surveillance at airports, ports and on the borders in the State.

He said 15 LED screen-fitted vehicles have been launched to carry out awareness drives in 15 districts and the other 15 will soon get IEC vehicles for educating people on important health issues.”

