Skill and Simulation Centre opens at JSS Hospital

March 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Medical Council of India (MCI) General Secretary Dr. Rakesh Kumar Vats on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Skill and Simulation Centre’ set up by the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) at the JSS Old Hospital building on M.G. Road here.

The Centre is aimed at providing the best practical experience and effective learning methods to medical students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vats said that the Centre will provide hands-on experience to medical students on the life-saving measures that have to be taken when a person collapses due to a heart attack.

Noting that the Centre is also very helpful for Para-medical students, he said that the Centre provides an opportunity for Doctors to hone their skills using the most advanced equipment.

Stating that the JSS Medical College and Hospital is equipped with latest equipment, he lauded the Institution for imparting quality medical education coupled with hands-on experience which is very vital in medical education.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the Skill and Simulation Centre has been set up as part of JSS Medical College following a direction from the MCI. The Centre is open to students from other medical colleges as well, he added.

Centre Co-ordinator Dr. S. Archana said that the MCI has made it mandatory for all Medical Colleges to have such a Centre. The Centre set up at the old JSS Hospital building will match international standards, she said and added that this Centre is very vital for medical students to gain practical knowledge.

Highlighting the specialities of the Centre, she said that the equipment are so advanced that they can detect any faults in the diagnosis of any disease.

Pointing out that the Centre is free for JSS Medical College students, she said that, however, a fee will be charged for students of other Colleges and medical professionals from outside. The Centre currently has ten trainers, she added.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagoudappa, JSS AHER Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath and others were present during the programme.

All Suttur Mutt events postponed for a week

Referring to the Coronavirus scare, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that it was important to follow the directions of the Government and the Health Department at this critical juncture when the deadly COVID-19 disease is spreading globally.

Recalling that a huge number of people died due to Cholera outbreak over a century ago, he opined that the Coronavirus too is spreading fast across the world, following which the Government has announced certain measures, which we have to follow.

Accordingly, the Suttur Mutt has postponed all its programmes for a week, he pointed out.

