Kukkarahalli Lake to be shut from tomorrow

March 16, 2020

Manasagangothri campus closed for public

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the popular Karanji Lake Nature Park and Lingambudhi Lake on the outskirts of the city have been shut for a week for visitors and joggers in view of the Coronavirus scare, it is now the turn of another popular Lake of the city — Kukkarahalli Lake.

Kukkarahalli Lake, which comes under the jurisdiction of University of Mysore (UoM), will be closed for public from tomorrow (Mar.17) on account of COVID-19 scare.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar told Star of Mysore this morning that the University took the decision of closing down Kukkarahalli Lake from tomorrow (Mar.17) after a meeting. However, all the joggers who arrive by chance at the Lake tomorrow morning will be allowed inside the Lake for sometime, before it is shut down completely for a week.

Also, the entry of public to Manasagangothri campus has been strictly banned from tomorrow, with the University having already declared a holiday for students due to COVID-19 scare, he said and added that the University will take a decision on the re-opening of Kukkarahalli Lake after a week depending upon the situation then.

The Karanji Lake Nature park has been closed till Mar.23, while Lingambudhi Lake is closed till Mar.22.

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.C. Prashanth Kumar told SOM this morning that Lingambudhi Lake in the outskirts of the city has been closed for public from today till Mar.22.

The Lake used to attract thousands of morning walkers and joggers every day. Now it has been shut as a safety and precautionary measure in view of Coronavirus and Bird Flue scare, he said and added that a decision on re-opening the Lake will be taken after a week depending upon the situation then.

