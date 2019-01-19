Nurse ends life after spurned by lover

Nanjangud: Depressed over being spurned by her lover, a 28-year-old nurse ended her life by consuming poison in Nanjangud taluk on Thursday. The deceased is Savitha of Kugalur village in the taluk, who was working as a nurse at a Bengaluru Hospital.

Savitha is said to have taken this extreme step as one Shankar of Siddayyanahundi, who was allegedly in love with Savitha, refused to marry her.

Savitha’s mother Nagamma, in her complaint to Nanjangud Rural Police, said that her daughter was in love with Shankar for the past three years and the matter came to light only a few months ago, following which she (Nagamma) and her relatives asked Shankar to break off from Savitha. But Shankar insisted on marrying Savitha and Savitha too was interested in marrying him. Savitha, after learning that Shankar was in search of a bride, returned to the village from Bengaluru and insisted Shankar to marry her. But Shankar turned down her proposal saying that they belonged to different castes.

A dejected Savitha left home on her scooter at 11 am on Thursday and ended her life by consuming poison at a stretch of Lakshmanapura-Kugalur road, Savitha’s mother said, accusing Shankar of abetting her daughter’s suicide.

Blaming Shankar for Savitha’s death, Nagamma in her complaint has sought action against Shankar. The Nanjangud rural Police are investigating.

