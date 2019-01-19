Two boys drown at Chunchanakatte
News

Two boys drown at Chunchanakatte

K.R. Nagar: Two boys met a watery grave when they went to swim in Cauvery River at Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar Taluk on Friday. They have been identified as 16-year-old Lokesh Shetty of Manuganahalli in K.R. Nagar and 11-year-old Harsha of Anekannambadi in Holenarasipura taluk.

The two boys had come along with their parents to attend a community event at Chunchanakatte. Even as the parents were busy with the event, Lokesh and Harsha went for a swim in Cauvery River in the afternoon. But the boys were reportedly caught in a whirlpool and they cried for help. Although the villagers made efforts to save them, the boys drowned and died.

Swimmers, who were pressed into service by Chunchanakatte Police, later fished out the bodies. The bodies were shifted to K.R. Nagar General Hospital for post-mortem. K.R. Nagar Police have registered a case in this regard.

January 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching