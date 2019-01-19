Two boys drown at Chunchanakatte

K.R. Nagar: Two boys met a watery grave when they went to swim in Cauvery River at Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar Taluk on Friday. They have been identified as 16-year-old Lokesh Shetty of Manuganahalli in K.R. Nagar and 11-year-old Harsha of Anekannambadi in Holenarasipura taluk.

The two boys had come along with their parents to attend a community event at Chunchanakatte. Even as the parents were busy with the event, Lokesh and Harsha went for a swim in Cauvery River in the afternoon. But the boys were reportedly caught in a whirlpool and they cried for help. Although the villagers made efforts to save them, the boys drowned and died.

Swimmers, who were pressed into service by Chunchanakatte Police, later fished out the bodies. The bodies were shifted to K.R. Nagar General Hospital for post-mortem. K.R. Nagar Police have registered a case in this regard.

