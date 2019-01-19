City’s Yoga Champ Kushi felicitated in Gujarat
City’s Yoga Champ Kushi felicitated in Gujarat

Mysuru: City’s yoga champ H. Kushi was felicitated by Bharat Seva Samvad team at Pandit Deena Dayal Indoor Stadium, Surat in Gujarat recently on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, which is celebrated as National Youth Day to carry forward the legacy of “Inspire to Aspire.”

Kushi, who was among 15 achievers from different disciplines from various parts of India, was feted in recognition of her outstanding performance and dedication in the field of yoga.

A student of St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar, Kushi is practicing yoga since five years at Mysore Vivekananda Yoga and Research Institute under the guidance of Dr. P.N. Ganesh Kumar. An international yoga exponent, she has won 7 Gold and 4 Silver Medals  in various international yogasana competitions.

Daughter of S. Hemachandra and H. Kumuda, she is also a Brand Ambassador for Mysuru’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

