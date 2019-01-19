Week-long Bahuroopi Theatre Festival concludes

Mysuru: The week–long Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, which entertained the people with an array of plays in various languages, concluded last evening at Rangayana premises here. The speciality was over 5,000 people watching ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ spread over four shows.

Rangayana artistes excellently staged the last edition of ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ conceptualised by N.R. Vishu Kumar, adapted by Jagadeesh Manevarte and Krishnakumar Narnakaje and directed by K.G. Mahabaleshwara at Kalamandira.

In the folk and cultural programmes at Kindarijogi premises, third gender artistes performed ‘Jogathi Nruthya’ rendering ‘Chowdike’ verses and carrying ‘Kalashas.’

Artistes from Madhya Pradesh in attractive costumes presented a ‘Badai’ dance. B. Manjamma and troupe from Mariyammanahalli in Hospet taluk of Ballari also presented a ‘Jogathi Nruthya’ followed by artistes from Kerala presenting an attractive ‘Kol Kaali Attam.’

At the Mini Theatre, ‘Prastuti’ troupe from Patna presented a Hindi play ‘Ratinath ki Chachi’ directed by Sharda Singh which excellently portrayed the life of a widow where the woman was harassed and exploited by another woman.

Puppet Show: Artistes of ‘Sanchari Rangahataka’ troupe presented a Puppet Show titled ‘Rex Hours’ directed by Shravan Heggodu at Bhoomigeeta.

The Kannada play ‘Mooru hejje mooru loka’ was presented by Nama Tuluver Kala Sanghatane, Mudradi, directed by Dr. Sripada Bhat at Vanaranga.

Full Rush: Being the last day of the Theatre Festival, the food stalls saw a heavy crowd vying to tickle their taste buds with rare and special delicacies. However, the painting expo and book stalls witnessed a thin attendance of discerning art buffs.

