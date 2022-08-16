Octogenarian couple hoists Tricolour

Octogenarian couple B.R. Prasanna and his wife Padmavati, residents of Covai Care Tapovan Solace Apartment in Sharadadevi Nagar, who had witnessed the freedom struggle, hoisted the National Flag yesterday at the apartment premises as others look on.
Octogenarian couple B.R. Prasanna and his wife Padmavati, residents of Covai Care Tapovan Solace Apartment in Sharadadevi Nagar, who had witnessed the freedom struggle, hoisted the National Flag yesterday at the apartment premises as others look on.
Leave a Reply