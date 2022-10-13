Office staff submit memorandum to DC opposing FIR against Tahsildar

October 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the Police for including the name of Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar in the FIR registered by the Vidyaranyapuram Police in connection with the alleged fraud related to a Pouti Khata in respect of a landed property in Kasaba Hobli of Mysuru taluk, the City’s Tahsildar Office staff submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham at his office here yesterday morning, seeking dropping of Tahsildar’s name in the case, in which four other persons including a Village Accountant and a Revenue Inspector too have been booked.

Maintaining that the Tahsildar had no role in the case, the staff argued that the Police have wrongly dragged the Tahsildar into the case, without ascertaining the facts and without bothering to know the official process that is involved while booking a top officer.

Opposing the Police action, the staff demanded that the Tahsildar’s name be forthrightly dropped from the case as he had nothing to do with the case.