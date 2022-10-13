Teacher gives new lease of life to eight persons after death

October 13, 2022

Madikeri: A teacher, who was running a Kindergarten in the town and declared ‘brain dead,’ has given new lease of life to eight persons through organ donation after her death.

Asha (53), wife of Pandyanda Gappu Ganapathy and a resident of Sudarshan Layout in the town is the teacher, whose organs were donated at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru by her family members.

On Oct. 8, Asha had gone to her daughter’s house in Bengaluru. She fell sick on Oct. 9 and was admitted to Narayana Hrudayalaya. The doctors who examined her found bleeding in her brain and despite treatment, she was declared brain dead. After counselling, the family members of Asha donated her eyes, kidneys, heart, liver and other organs, thus giving a new lease of life to eight persons.

She leaves behind her husband, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Kodava Samaja Burial Grounds at Madikeri on Tuesday.