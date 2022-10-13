Body of girl student, who left for tuition, found in sump of under construction house

October 13, 2022

Malavalli: The body of a 10-year-old girl, who left her house for tuition, has been found in the water sump of an under construction house in the town yesterday.

The deceased girl is the daughter of Suresh and Ashwini couple of the town.

The girl, who takes tuitions from one Kantharaj, left her home on Tuesday afternoon. As she did not return till late in the evening, her parents and relatives launched a search for her till late night but in vain.

But yesterday, based on the information from someone, they went to an under construction house on Mysuru Road yesterday and on looking into the sump, they found the body of the girl floating and informed the Police.

Dy.SP Naveen Kumar, Malavalli Town Inspector Rajesh and staff, inspected the spot and shifted the body to Mandya’s MIMS Hospital. Dog squad and fingerprint experts were also pressed into service.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Yathish and ASP Venugopal visited the hospital, during which the deceased girl’s parents alleged that their daughter has been murdered and urged the SP to arrest the accused and provide justice to them.

MLA Dr. K. Annadani, who too visited the hospital, consoled the family members of the deceased girl.

Malavalli Town Police, who have registered a case, are interrogating the tuition teacher.