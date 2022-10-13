Wins prestigious Australian Science Policy Fellowship

October 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Indian-Australian Dr. Supreetha Ponnappa has won the prestigious Australian Science Policy Fellowship 2022-23 through the Office of the Chief Scientist’s programme which aims to grow the diversity of expertise in the Australian Public Service (APS) workforce. The APS is similar to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in India. She is currently working as a Policy Officer in the Australian Public Service.

Dr. Supreetha is a Materials Scientist with a Ph.D from Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia, following completion of a Master’s in Technology from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, where she received a Gold Medal.

Previously she has obtained several awards including ‘Higher Degree Research High Achiever Award’, ‘Office for Women Bursary Award’ and was nominated for the ‘Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Award’.

She has published five first-author research articles in top peer reviewed journals and several cover pages articles.

Dr. Supreetha is the daughter of Senior Advocate P.C. Ponnappa and Kallengada Bhagyavathi (Government official), residents of Mysuru. Her brother P.P. Santhosh is presently serving as Circle Inspector of Police.