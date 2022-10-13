Wins prestigious Australian Science Policy Fellowship
News

Wins prestigious Australian Science Policy Fellowship

October 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Indian-Australian Dr. Supreetha Ponnappa has won the prestigious Australian Science Policy Fellowship 2022-23 through the Office of the Chief Scientist’s programme which aims to grow the diversity of expertise in the Australian Public Service (APS) workforce. The APS is similar to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in India. She is currently working as a Policy Officer in the Australian Public Service.

Dr. Supreetha is a Materials Scientist with a Ph.D from Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia, following completion of a Master’s in Technology from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, where she received a Gold Medal.

Previously she has obtained several awards including ‘Higher Degree Research High Achiever Award’, ‘Office for Women Bursary Award’ and was nominated for the ‘Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) Award’.

She has published five first-author research articles in top peer reviewed journals and several cover pages articles.

Dr. Supreetha is the daughter of Senior Advocate P.C. Ponnappa and Kallengada Bhagyavathi (Government official), residents of Mysuru. Her brother P.P. Santhosh is presently serving as Circle Inspector of Police.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching