Mysore Amity Ladies celebrate Natl. Sports Day at Kaliyuva Mane

October 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Amity Ladies Circle 108 and Mysore Amity Round Table 156 had organised a sports event on the occasion of the National Sports Day at Kaliyuva Mane.

The event kickstarted by planting a coconut sapling. A day-long sports event was organised for students of Kaliyuva Mane which concluded with prize distribution. To make this day special for teachers of the school, who stand as pillars of support to students throughout their life, few sports like water filling, running race and musical chair was organised for them. Umbrellas were distributed to the teachers as a token of appreciation.

Divya Deepa Charitable Trust is an NGO established in Mysuru which runs Kaliyuva Mane, a free residential alternative school for opportunity-deprived children and research centre in Kenchalagudu village, Mysuru.

Speaking about the donation, Aparna Ranga, Chairperson, Mysore Amity Ladies Circle 108, said: “Sports and physical activity is integral to the holistic development of every child. We are glad to be a part of this initiative and commend the team for such enthusiastic participation. We look forward to being a part of similar activities and encouraging the children towards active holistic development.”