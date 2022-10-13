102-km Peripheral Ring Road: MP wants MUDA to prepare DPR

October 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With an aim to provide a well-developed infrastructure for Mysuru to cope up with the future growth in population and vehicular density, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) can eliminate unregulated commercialisation along the existing Ring Road.

PRR will mainly help de-congest the outskirts that have the potential to grow exponentially in the next two decades. The proposed PRR will be 5 to 6 kms away from the existing Ring Road and will extend up to 102 kilometres in length. Over 800 acres of land would be required to build this PRR, the MP reasoned.

The MP submitted a memorandum to Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar urging him to direct the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to commission a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the PRR by setting aside Rs. 10 crore for it.

The PRR was envisaged in the Mysuru Master Plan 2031 and was announced about six to seven years ago. However, uncertainty prevailed over its funding and land acquisition.

Explaining the necessity of the PRR, the MP told the Minister that the project is aimed at de-congesting the city and preventing traffic problems as the city grows.

Ring Road and PRR

While the existing 42.5-km six-lane Ring Road connects all major suburbs around the city where people from one locality can move to another without coming to the core city centre, the PRR will be 5 to 6 kilometres from the existing Ring Road so that people from other cities wanting to visit neighbouring districts and taluks can travel on the PRR without touching the Ring Road.

This will eliminate traffic congestion totally and make long travel a pleasant experience, Pratap Simha told the Minister. He told Somashekar that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also indicated that the proposed PRR should be the best suited model to make the project financially prudent.

The MP told the Minister that he along with former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev had met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari months back urging him to provide Centre funding for the proposed PRR.

Simha told the Minister that Gadkari had suggested that MUDA has to send the DPR at the earliest on the proposed PRR so that it can be under the ambit of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-2.

The MP urged Minister Somashekar to direct the MUDA to invite tenders for the DPR. MUDA Commissioner has already informed the MP that the PRR figured in the MUDA budget and the project feasibility report was underway to facilitate the preparation of the DPR for submission to the Karnataka State Urban Development Ministry for onward submission to the Union Government.