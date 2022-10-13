Going Green: MCC uses e-autos to collect waste

October 13, 2022

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: While battery and plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicles (EVs) are becoming a vital component of Mysuru’s transportation landscape offering environmental, economic and energy benefits, electric vehicles are making their presence felt in the garbage cleaning sector too.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has deployed five battery-operated auto tippers for waste collection and in the coming days, it plans to increase the fleet to more vehicles thereby reducing carbon footprint and at the same time being environmental-friendly.

Notably, the low carbon initiative aims to reduce carbon footprint and promote e-mobility for waste management. According to the Corporation, it will reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Solar power projects, more green spaces, including Miyawaki forests, e-vehicles, alternatives for plastics and the promotion of public transportation were some of the projects mentioned in the last MCC Budget.

CESC leads the way

The initiative of a Government Department in Mysuru purchasing EVs was started by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) that purchased two e-vehicles. CESC is also in the process of setting up charging stations at multiple locations.

The MCC’s aim is not only to reduce the consumption of fuel but also to cut pollution. The autos have been modified into small pickups to enable the collection and transport of waste. The Civic Body was initially using the five e-vehicles to collect electronic waste but now the vehicles are being used to transport garbage from residential and commercial areas to Solid Waste Management Plants and dump yards.

As efficient as petrol, diesel vehicles

The e-autos are as efficient as petrol and diesel auto tippers and can easily carry weight with the same efficiency. Also, the e-autorickshaws are compact and easily enter small by-lanes. With a charge of four hours, the autos can effortlessly travel over 80 kilometres.

An added advantage for the MCC is that there is no pilferage of fuel. More so, the vehicles do not come in for major repairs even after doing heavy-duty tasks, MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj told Star of Mysore.

“The plan is to make the city carbon-free and such initiatives would help promote e-mobility and sensitise the public,” he added.

Worldwide, cities seem to welcome the zero-emission garbage trucks. The driving comfort compared to conventional refuse collection vehicles is far better, according to drivers. The advantages include jerk-free starting, smoother acceleration and a very precise dosage of speed.

Emission-free operation

Apart from the fact that e-autos do not produce any local emissions, they operate more or less silently. They are relatively low maintenance because they have fewer components and the fact that there is no exhaust after treatment.

Only the high purchase costs — more than twice the cost of a petrol or diesel vehicle — is still an issue. “To tackle this, we have decided to purchase the vehicles in phases,” Dr. Nagaraj said.

From time to time, the MCC buys diesel-run garbage collection vehicles and discards them after heavy usage. The daily average run of a diesel-run garbage collection vehicle is 50-60 km and it requires at least eight litres of diesel. An electric vehicle could be used for two days on a single charge.