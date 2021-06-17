Good News: Footfall into ‘COVID Mitra’ Centres declines
June 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The footfall into ‘COVID Mitra’ Triage and Counselling Centres is decreasing, thanks to steady decline in Corona positive cases across the district.

Set up by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), these centres have treated 6,287 persons till date. The MCC looks after the COVID Mitra Centres opened in Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital in Krishnaraja Constituency, Beedi Workers Hospital in Narasimharaja Constituency, Panchakarma Ayurveda Hospital in Chamaraja Constituency and Vishwa Prajna School in Chamundeshwari Constituency. 

The COVID Mitra Centre in Urban and Rural Planning Department building close to Ring Road in Vijayanagar 4th Stage was jointly managed by MCC, MUDA and Bogadi, Hootagalli, Hinkal and Koorgalli Gram Panchayats.

The persons visiting COVID  Mitra Centres for treatment and counselling have decreased. Initially, 100-120 persons were visiting daily but since last one week the number has declined to hardly 30-35 daily. There has been more visitors only to COVID Mitra Centres attached to hospitals. In last 24 hours, 41 persons have visited COVID  Mitra at SMT Hospital, 17 persons visited Beedi Workers Hospital and eight have visited Panchakarma Hospital. 

Likewise, so far, 220 persons have visited COVID Mitra Centre at Urban and Rural Planning Department building in Vijayanagar 4th Stage since May 29, Mohankumar, Nodal Officer and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Environment Department, MCC, told SOM.

No shortage of medicines

He said there has been no shortage of medicine in any COVID Mitra Centres since from the beginning as donors have donated sufficiently. 

Still there are 5,000 medical kits given to home isolation patients. There has been good response of patients recovered in COVID Mitra Centres and many of them have shared this in social media. Patients scrambling for oxygenated beds have stopped as COVID Mitra Centres have been equipped with oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. Treatment was available for the needy patients and they were allotted bed in hospitals. Incidents of Corona positive patients dying due to non-availability of beds have stopped, he noted.

Arun Pandit, Nodal Officer of Vijayanagar COVID Mitra Centre said that a number of voluntary organisations like Rotary, CREDAI, BAI, Rotaract, Youth For Seva and Maitri Jain Milan have extended their full co-operation by distributing masks, sanitisers, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to COVID Mitra Centres.

MCC’s Telecare Centre receives 3,200 calls

As many as 3,200 calls were received at Telecare Centre started by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at Ideal Jawa Rotary School, JLB Road, till June 15. Fifty persons including doctors and volunteers are working in three shifts daily to provide medical advice to Corona positive patients. Besides, 24 doctors from abroad were also counselling patients online.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Good News: Footfall into ‘COVID Mitra’ Centres declines”

  1. Subbu says:
    June 17, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    This is good news. Sign of reduction in cases, however monitoring must not be stopped. We might see home isolation on self-medications and subsequent deaths. Let us now drop down our guard. We need to keep covid cases in check and at the same time reduce mortality rate. It is lot of work, but the district incharge people must rise to the once-in-a-century pandemic waves.

    Reply

