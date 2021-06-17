‘Refund hospital bills of deceased COVID patients’
June 17, 2021

D.K. Shivakumar visits Suttur Mutt

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has urged the State Government to refund private hospital bills of deceased COVID patients instead of providing Rs. 1 lakh relief for BPL families.

D.K. Shivakumar spoke to press persons after visiting Suttur Mutt, located on the foot of Chamundi Hill, on Monday and said, “The Government has announced Rs. 1 lakh relief to each family under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which has lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19, but this is a very meagre amount. Families of deceased patients have paid lakhs of rupees to private hospitals by lending their properties and gold. Instead, it should refund the private hospital bills of deceased COVID patients.”

“This Government does not know how to govern the State. Although experts had warned of the onset of a second wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka, the State Administration did little to keep itself prepared. As a result, there has been a rapid surge in the number of deaths. Both during the first and the second wave, we have cooperated with the Government, but BJP does not know how to manage such situations,” he said.

