On safe drinking water supply

Voice of The Reader

July 21, 2025

Sir,

This is with reference to the news item titled “Concern over drinking water” in SOM dated July 16.

The concern shown by some of my fellow residents of Mysuru is a serious health issue.

I still remember our tap water used to have an agreeable odour as soon as it came out of the tap. But, this odour would cease from the collected water within a minute or two. Even otherwise, it could be safely consumed straight from the tap. This odour is due to “residual chlorine.”

Water that has undergone flocculation (alum treatment), filtration and subsequently, chlorination process, soon thereafter, is safe. But, such water, distributed through pipelines, may get contaminated, on the way, with certain pathogens. This is the precise reason for giving a small dose of chlorine to the so-treated water. It takes care of such pathogens. Normally, such water is safe for drinking.

Chlorination, at the dosage normally employed in water works is ineffective against certain parasites. In such cases, a higher chlorine dose followed by de-chlorination up to the residual chlorine level, is very effective. But, the treatment costs more.

Water from a reservoir soon after the monsoon sets may require such a treatment, as an abundant precaution against pathogens.

Chlorine gets acidic when mixed with water.  In high doses, immediately, it will cause burning sensation in the stomach.  In the long run, it may have deleterious effect on the consumers — humans and cattle, et al. Better methods like Ozonisation, Ultraviolet light exposure, etc., are available. But, again, it is a question of cost. Many Western countries have adopted such methods.

It is expected that the health authorities take periodical samples of water from the taps, far off from the Water Works, and subject the same for Chemical, Bacteriological and Biological examinations, as prescribed in the Indian Standards Specification IS 10500-2012, read with the amendments, if any.

The results should be furnished to the Water Works. In turn, they should immediately adjust the chlorine dosage.

The above exercise will ensure that we, the residents, get a safe drinking water.

– K.N. Krishna Prasad, Lakshmipuram, 17.7.2025

