A Colourful & Vibrant Concert

July 21, 2025

Suttur Mutt had organised an engaging lecture and a delightful music concert on the occasion of Guru Purnima, as part of its regular Moonlight Music series. The event began with a talk by Prabhuswamy C. Malimath, who eloquently explained the significance of the Guru in simple yet profound terms. What followed was a vibrant and enthusiastic concert by Vidwan Sampagodu S. Vighnaraja, accompanied by Vid. S. Janardhana on violin, Vid. Anirudha S. Bhat on mridanga and Vid. M.R. Manjunath on ghata.

Vighnaraja is a multifaceted artiste. Deeply rooted in classical music, he is also a skilled flautist and has innovatively adapted the slide guitar to suit Karnatak music, naming it Sumukha Veene. Blessed with a resonant voice and rich creativity (manodharma), his music effortlessly transports listeners to a higher plane.

The concert opened with a sloka in praise of Sage Vyasa, paying homage to the great Guru on this auspicious day. This was followed by “Shree Maha Ganapathim Bhajeham,” a composition by Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in raga Athana — an energetic and fitting prelude to the vibrant musical journey ahead. Brisk kalpana swaras added to the excitement.

Next came another Guru-centered piece: Tyagaraja’s gem Guruleka Etuvanti, brought to life through a lively alapana shared by both Vighnaraja and Janardhana. The neraval at “Tatva bodhana chesi kaapadu” was soaked in classicism. The raga Bhegade was treated to a nostalgic alapana, filled with age-old phrases and fast-paced gamakas that kept the audience deeply engaged. Janardhana’s melodic and absorbing violin accompaniment added great depth to the performance. Another Tyagaraja classic, Naadopaasana, was rendered with a perfect blend of devotion and precision. Vighnaraja’s clear diction allowed listeners to savour not only the music but the lyrical beauty as well. A brisk rendition of Shobhillu Saptaswara in Jaganmohini included a sparkling chittaswara that matched its vibrance.

The soulful vachana “Ettha tale baagidarenu?” by Basavanna in raga Vasantha provided a soothing interlude. This was followed by “Sarveshwara Sadashiva,” a composition of Guru Suryanarayana Bhat. Set in the raga Kalyani, it showcased the vocalist’s effortless reach into the lower octave, much to the delight of the audience. The creative use of daatu swaras in the kalpana swaras added further sparkle.

The laya vinyasa (rhythmic interplay) between Anirudha Bhat and M.R. Manjunath was both intricate and enjoyable.

Vighnaraja kept the rasikas thoroughly engaged from start to finish with his energetic and expressive performance.

The concert concluded beautifully with Basavanna’s Naadapriya Shivanembaru — a perfect finale to an evening filled with colour, devotion and musical brilliance.

—Dr. Rama V. Bennur