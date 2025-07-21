Making Waves… Mysuru’s Thanya eyes Olympic splash

July 21, 2025

By S.N. Venkatnag Sobers

Among the young swimmers making waves today, one name stands out for her remarkable achievements at both the State and National levels — S. Thanya. This 16-year-old swimmer from Mysuru has consistently broken records and rewritten benchmarks at every championship she enters — turning the tide.

Most recently, she bagged five gold medals and set two new State Records and two National Records — surpassing the 2022 marks — at the State Junior Swimming Championship 2025 held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre in Bengaluru. She also clinched the Individual Championship Trophy in the Group 1A Category.

Thanya is now gearing up for the Junior National Swimming Championship to be held later this year in Ahmedabad. Already stepping into the senior circuit, she hopes to make her mark on the national stage in the years to come.

Thanya is currently pursuing her I PUC at Jain International Residential School (JIRS) in Kanakapura, Bengaluru South district (formerly Ramanagara). She is the daughter of S.P. Shadakshari and N. Shwetha, residents of J.P. Nagar, Mysuru. Thanya currently trains under renowned coach Gagan Ullalmath at JIRS.

Star of Mysore caught up with the young champion as she trains for the upcoming Junior Nationals. Excerpts…

Star of Mysore (SOM): When did you start swimming and what inspired you to take it up?

S. Thanya: I’ve been swimming since I was seven. Now I’m 16, so it’s been almost nine years. Honestly, I started swimming just for fun, not as a sport. Back then in Mysuru, apart from studying, I didn’t have much else to do. It was my parents who encouraged me to take up something alongside academics. I tried a few things, and eventually settled on swimming.

SOM: Now that you’ve taken up swimming seriously, how has the journey been so far?

Thanya: When I started, I never imagined I’d come this far. I didn’t even know professional swimming was a thing! But as I continued training in Mysuru, I began to enjoy it. Seeing my potential, my coach enrolled me in district-level competitions. When I won my first silver medal, it gave me the motivation to push harder. That’s when the gold medals and championships started to follow.

Thanya with her coach Gagan Ullalmath.

SOM: How has swimming shaped or transformed you over the years?

Thanya: As I said, I never saw myself as a professional swimmer in the beginning. But once I started taking it seriously, swimming has changed me a lot. There are sacrifices involved — not just in swimming, but in any sport.

At first, it felt like I was giving up a lot. But now, it has become a routine. Following a strict schedule, maintaining my fitness, eating right — it’s all part of my lifestyle now, and I’ve embraced it fully.

SOM: Speaking of fitness, what kind of diet do you follow?

Thanya: There’s no specific diet as such. Since I stay at a sports hostel, I mostly eat whatever is provided there. The campus is strictly vegetarian. But since we need higher protein intake as athletes, we’re given non-vegetarian food outside the campus as well. I also include plenty of fruits and ensure I eat enough to support my training needs.

SOM: With most of your time dedicated to training, does it affect your academics?

Thanya: Honestly, I struggled a lot last year to strike a balance between academics and swimming. When I was in Mysuru, my routine was very structured — school every day without fail, as my parents never let me skip classes.

After school, I’d head to swimming practice and study once I got back home. It was hectic, but manageable. Things are different now. Swimming has become my primary focus. Last year, it was all about swimming and I hardly found time to study. Despite the initial difficulties, I managed decently. Hopefully, I’ll be able to maintain that balance this year too.

SOM: Compared to Mysuru, how is the coaching experience in Bengaluru?

Thanya: Coaching in Mysuru was good, but I’d say the facilities in Bengaluru are far superior — and that’s one of the main reasons I moved here. After shifting to Bengaluru, I’ve gone much deeper into understanding swimming as a sport.

Earlier, I didn’t know much about training methodologies, body mechanics, or the science behind performance. In the past year and a half, I’ve learned so much. I now understand whether I’m on the right track or not. My coach keeps a close watch on my progress and pushes me to the limit so I can reach my goals. Honestly, he has made me fall in love with swimming.

Thanya with her parents Shadakshari and Shwetha, residents of JP Nagar – Mysuru.

SOM: You’ve participated in several State and National-level competitions. How do you think Karnataka supports sportspersons compared to other States?

Thanya: Now that I travel for National Championships and interact with athletes from other parts of the country, we often talk about this. They tell me how their States reward them with cash prizes for winning medals at nationals, regardless of the medal. In Karnataka, although they recently announced cash prizes for National Games medallists, overall, I don’t think there’s enough support. Compared to other States, Karnataka still has a long way to go in encouraging sports.

SOM: What is your ultimate goal?

Thanya: I’ve already achieved many of my long-term goals. Currently, my next major target is to secure a spot in the Asian Games next year in Japan. I’ve also set achievable short-term goals. The immediate one is to perform well at the upcoming Junior Nationals in August. If everything goes well — no injuries or setbacks — I truly hope to represent India at the Olympics one day.

SOM: Thank you so much, and all the very best!

Thanya: Thank you !