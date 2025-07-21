Sri Krishna Jayanthi Utsava Music contest
News

July 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised music competitions on account of Krishna Jayanthi Utsava-2025 on Aug. 10 from 9 am onwards at Veene Seshanna Bhavana, Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.

The competitions are open to young amateur artistes who have not yet completed the Vidwat level exams in music.

Competitions will be in:  Karnatak music (Vocal & Instrumental);  Percussion instruments; Singing of Vachanas; Manku Thimmana Kagga singing; Dasara padagalu singing; Written essay and quiz related to music [Age group 10-18 years and 19 to 40 years].

Competition will be held for Juniors – 6 to10 & 11 to 16 years; Seniors – 17 to 25 years, 26 to 40 years, 41 years and above.

Applications will be available at Ganabharathi office from July 21 to 30 during office hours (5 pm to 7 pm). Entry fees for each event is Rs. 50 and last date for receiving the filled-in applications is July 31. For details call Ph: 0821-2560313 or Mob: 70198-79167.

