Onam drawing contest at Infant Jesus Cathedral

Mysuru: The 7th IJCC – Onam Inter-School drawing and painting competition and children’s painting exhibition organised by the Infant Jesus Catholic Centre (IJCC) will be held on Aug.26 at the Infant Jesus Cathedral on Hunsur Road in Hinkal.
Rev. Fr. Thomas Mangalathil, Director, IJCC, will inaugurate the competition at 3.30 pm. George Joseph, President, IJCC will inaugurate the exhibition.
The competition will be held in four different categories: LKG, UKG & Standard-1 (Category-1), Standard 2-4 (Category-2), Standard 5-7 (Category-3) and Standard 8-10 (category-4). The topic for the competition will be given on the spot. Winners of each category will be awarded Cash Prizes, Trophies and Merit Certificates, during the Onam celebrations to be held on Sept.2. There will be six consolation prizes in each category.
Students who have already submitted their applications shall report at the venue by 2 pm on Sunday, according to Sunil Jose and Thomson Kudiyirikkal, Conveners. For more details, contact Mob: 93421-82476 or 94483-39666.
