June 14, 2025

Srirangapatna: The Pandavapura Police have arrested one person in connection with the security breach at the KRS Dam, where videos were recorded near the crest gates, raising concerns about the Dam’s safety.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this noon, the Pandavapura Police confirmed that the arrested individual has been identified as Jeevan.

Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the other accused, and the investigation is ongoing, Police added.