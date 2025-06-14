Security breach at KRS Dam

June 14, 2025

Trespassers film sensitive reservoir zones; footage exposes major security lapse

Srirangapatna: Serious security concerns at the world-renowned KRS Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya District have come to the fore, validating long-standing fears about glaring loopholes in its protective measures.

With the Reservoir deemed a potential target for terrorist threats, security responsibility has been entrusted to the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), which is mandated to stay on constant high alert and prepared to tackle any situation at a moment’s notice.

To that end, KSISF personnel have been armed with sophisticated weapons and the Reservoir has been equipped with CCTV cameras strategically installed in critical areas. A dedicated control room is meant to operate 24×7, analysing live feeds round-the-clock to detect and neutralise any threat.

Yet, despite these stringent arrangements on paper, reality tells a disturbing story. A recent viral video has exposed shocking lapses in security enforcement. Three young men were filmed freely loitering near the highly restricted crest gates in broad daylight, not just trespassing but recording reels detailing every nook and corner of this sensitive zone.

Brazen breach

The viral social media reels clearly show a few individuals moving about freely near the crest gates, blatantly violating security protocols while explaining every feature of this highly sensitive area on camera. This blatant intrusion has intensified fears that security personnel are failing to actively enforce restrictions.

This brazen breach has triggered outrage and deep concern about the KSISF’s effectiveness. If unauthorised individuals can stroll unhindered through one of the most sensitive areas of the Reservoir, what guarantees exist to stop anti-social elements or terrorists from attempting sabotage?

Even more damning, this is not an isolated incident. Reports suggest that despite the so-called strict security, the crest gate zone has become a notorious hotspot for unlawful and reckless activities.

In full public view and broad daylight, people have been seen consuming alcohol, smashing liquor bottles on rocks, gambling near the gates and even drinking inside the gated sections — all without any intervention from the security personnel supposedly stationed there.

Questions on KSISF’s effectiveness

These repeated breaches raise unsettling questions: Are the CCTV cameras functional or are they merely cosmetic? Is the control room truly monitoring feeds 24×7 or is it an eyewash? What explains the blatant inaction of security staff even as violations unfold in plain sight?

The viral footage has severely dented public confidence in the KSISF’s ability to protect this vital Reservoir. Citizens are alarmed that visible loopholes are being repeatedly exploited and fear that unless urgent action is taken, it is only a matter of time before miscreants — or worse, terrorists — exploit these vulnerabilities with catastrophic consequences.

Angry residents and farmers are now demanding immediate answers and accountability. They urge the Government to overhaul the security apparatus without delay, plug surveillance gaps and enforce strict patrolling to ensure that the KRS Dam — a lifeline for the region — is protected from both petty intruders and grave threats.