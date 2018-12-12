One killed as two vehicles collide head-on on T. Narasipur Road

Mysuru: One person was killed on-the-spot when two vehicles collided head-on on T. Narasipur Road on Monday.

The deceased is Siddappajichari (52), a resident of Sosale Vyasarajapura in T. Narasipur taluk. Meanwhile, one Srinivas and his father from Yelandur, who were in the other vehicle, have sustained injuries.

On Monday afternoon, Siddappajichari was proceeding in his Mahindra XUV500 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from Mysuru to T. Narasipur when a Tata Tiago car coming from the opposite direction in which Srinivas and his father were travelling, collided head-on resulting in Siddappajichari suffering serious injuries and breathing his last on the spot. Both the vehicles were severely damaged due to the impact.

The body of Siddappajichari was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary, where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members, according to Varuna Police, who have registered a case in this regard.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore