Shaktikanta Das, who oversaw demonetisation, is new RBI Governor

New Delhi / Mumbai: The Centre yesterday appointed Shaktikanta Das, member of the 15th Finance Commission as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a day after Urjit Patel resigned at the end of a bruising tussle with the government over the regulator’s independence and the regulation of banks.

Das, who was Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the controversial high-value currency ban in November 2016, has the immediate task of normalising RBI’s relations with the government and reassuring financial markets about the direction of Central Bank’s policies.

December 12, 2018

