Centre rejects State’s plea for use of Kannada in High Court

Belagavi: The Union Home Department has rejected a request by Karnataka government for use of Kannada language in the High Court and similar requests from some other States had also been rejected, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byregowda said.

During question hour in the Legislative Council, he said other States like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and others had made similar request for using local languages in the High Courts but the Union Government had rejected such proposals.

The Union Government had cited reasons like High Court sessions and verdicts routinely comes up before Courts and if regional languages are used it becomes difficult to carry out Court proceedings.

December 12, 2018

