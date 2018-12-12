Paddy procurement centres set up

Mysuru: The District Administration has set up 12 paddy procurement centres across the district and farmers can register at these centres till Dec.15.

Addressing a press meet at the DC’s office here this morning, Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director P. Shivanna said that two paddy procurement centres have been set up in each of five taluks and one each in Mysuru (APMC Yard, Bandipalya) and H.D. Kote in the district, with Karnataka Ware Housing Corporation (KWHC) being the nodal agency for procurement.

Pointing out that paddy will be procured at Government announced MSP price of Rs.1,750 per quintal of General variety paddy and Rs.1,770 per quintal of Grade-A paddy, Shivanna said the deadline for registration is Dec.15, which may be extended further.

Stating that the centres will procure paddy from small and marginal farmers, he said that the maximum procurement has been fixed at 40 quintals from one farmer and farmers are required to bring paddy only at their designated rice mill at their own cost.

The Department will remit the money directly to the Bank accounts of farmers through RTGS/NEFT within 16 days of procurement, he said.

