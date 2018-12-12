People-Friendly Beat Police distribute visiting cards to citizens

Mysuru: In a first of its kind in the State, the Mysuru City Beat Police will be distributing visiting cards to the residents coming under various Beat Police jurisdictions in city.

The New Beat System was implemented on Apr.1, 2017 and to make the system more effective, the Beat Police will be distributing visiting cards containing the name of the Beat Police, designation, mobile number, photograph of the beat Police, Beat number and other details printed in Kannada and English to the residents to help the residents inform the concerned Beat Police about the problem being faced by them.

The jurisdictional Beat Police would be visiting every house in their limits, introduce themselves by giving the visiting card and would be in constant touch with the residents.

The Beat Police have already constituted a Committee consisting of 50 residents and are conducting two meetings in a month and are investigating the issues. One Head Constable and a Constable have been made in-charge of every Beat which is being supervised by an ASI and a senior Police official.

The Beat Police will be acting as a bridge between the Police Department and the residents.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao, has urged the residents to make use of this unique system, according to a press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

