Tiger pays up for ‘standing’ under No Parking Zone

Mysuru: Two days after a social media user uploaded a picture of a private towing vehicle (Tiger) parked in a ‘No Parking’ Zone on Krishna Vilas Road bang in front of Devaraja Traffic Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G.N. Mohan has fined the driver for the offence.

It may be recalled here that on Dec. 10, Star of Mysore had published a report “No Parking Rule Does Not Apply To This Tiger!” where it was highlighted how Policemen break the law and if the same law is broken by the public how they are fined and made to run from pillar to post to get their vehicle released.

The photograph of this particular Tiger was clicked on Dec. 8 evening by S.R. Sumanth and he uploaded the same in social media where netizens have commented that law does not apply to Tigers, leaving the Police red faced.

Not taking lightly the violation especially by a Tiger that tows away vehicles unannounced, netizens had questioned how Police could allow this under their very nose. They demanded immediate action against violators.

One netizen Vijay Sri has said: “The Tiger cannot just park at No Parking Zone. They can even take up the entire sidewalk, putting pedestrians at risk of having to walk in traffic.” N.N. Girish said, “This is because the Police have to get one more Tiger to tow this. Then the Police have to fine themselves and get it released!”

ACP Mohan thanked Sumanth for bringing the violation to the notice of the Police. He said when surfing his social media account, he found this post by Sumanth and action was taken against the offender. It is a private vehicle assisting the Police Department in lifting vehicles, especially two-wheelers, from No Parking Zones.

The driver was taken to task for his brazen attitude for parking the vehicle under the No Parking board. He has been fined Rs. 100 and has been warned of strict action if he repeats the violation. People can bring such traffic violations to the notice of Police by posting pictures on http://mysorecitypolice.gov.in/ for action.

