Three women died of Swine Flu in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar: Minister

Belagavi: Three persons have died from H1N1 viral attack (swine flu) in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar since the past 6 months. Of them, 2 persons died in Mysuru and one in Chamarajanagar, said Health Minister Shivananda Patil while replying to a question raised by MLC Sandesh Nagaraj at the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly at Belagavi. In all, from January till August, 11 H1N1 cases were reported in Mysuru while 68 cases have been reported in Chamarajanagar. All the three deceased are women, the Minister said. The State Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a circular to all districts to take up precautionary measures and stock Tami Flu tablets which will be distributed free of cost to patients, he said.

“All the measures are in place and we are advising people to maintain good hygiene habits. Infected people travelling within the State could be playing a significant role in the spread of the flu so far. People are being urged to take all precautionary measures particularly to wash hands and to cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing,” the Minister said.

On another question raised by Sandesh Nagaraj, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Bhyregowda said that the government has not yet receive any requisition from Akhila Karnataka Zilla Panchayat Okkoota on strengthening the Panchayat system.

The Minister said that over 85 percent of Ramesh Kumar Committee recommendations have been incorporated to the amendments to Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Section) 1993. The government has issued a notification in this regard.

