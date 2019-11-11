Onion prices touch Rs.80, thanks to tight supply
News

Onion prices touch Rs.80, thanks to tight supply

November 11, 2019

Mysuru: Heavy unseasonal rainfall has locked latest onion produce in wet fields throughout onion growing States of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. As a ripple effect, onion prices increased everywhere in the country. 

The politically sensitive bulb’s prices however are set to ease in coming months, sparking fears that farmers will not get fair prices for their crop. The price of large-sized good quality onions is being sold anywhere between Rs.70 and 80 per kg in the wholesale market and in the residential areas, the prices are hovering between Rs.80 and Rs.85 per kg. However, the price of small size and medium size onions stands at about Rs.38 to Rs.47 a kilo, which has provided some relief to the consumers. 

Prices of Dal too have risen significantly, pinching the pockets of the common man. The price of Tur Dal, which was about Rs.80 a kilogram a few days ago, has touched Rs.110 per kg and so also the prices of other Dal varieties.

To contain the prices, India will import 1,00,000 tonnes of onions, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a message yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching