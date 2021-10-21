Only 4.60 ft. left for KRS Dam to be full
October 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the water level at KRS reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk crossing 120.20 ft. mark at 6 am today, the reservoir is left with 4.60 ft. to reach its maximum capacity of 124.80 ft.

Today’s inflow to KRS dam is 8,736 cusecs, while the total outflow to river and canals is 6,721 cusecs.  With Kodagu and other catchment areas receiving good rainfall since a few days, the inflow to KRS dam has increased.

The inflow to KRS on Oct. 17 was 12,061 cusecs, Oct. 18: 10,427, Oct. 19: 14,061 (6 pm), Oct. 20:  9,458 and on Oct. 21 (today), the inflow to KRS Reservoir is 8,736 cusecs. The water level had neared the 120 ft. mark in August itself, but the level decreased as water was released to Tamil Nadu as per directions from the Cauvery River Water Management Authority. With the weatherman predicting more rains in the coming days, the water level at KRS Dam would reach its maximum soon.

